Major General Mohsen Rezaei: Trump’s UN Speech constitutes ‘defense of a defeated criminal’

TEHRAN – Iranian officials have unleashed a blistering response to US President Donald Trump’s address at the 81st UN General Assembly, dismissing his threats of “annihilation” against the Islamic Republic as the desperate rhetoric of a “defeated criminal” struggling with his own political irrelevance.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, led the charge against the US president’s remarks, characterizing the speech not as a projection of strength, but as a failed attempt at self-justification on the global stage.

“Trump’s entire speech was the defense plea of a defeated criminal,” Rezaei stated, highlighting that the US president’s obsession with Iran—which dominated the entirety of his address—serves only to underscore the Islamic Republic’s growing stature and influence in the international arena.

“This is the first US president whose every word revolves around Iran. It proves that Iran has become the single biggest challenge to US foreign policy,” Rezaei noted. “This realization would not have been possible without the greatness and resilience of the Iranian nation.”

Rezaei further ridiculed Trump’s attempts to redefine global realities, noting that the US president has attempted to recast war as peace and terrorism as security. “Who believes such rhetoric?” he asked, pointing to the record-low domestic popularity of the US president as evidence that even American media outlets have begun to distance themselves from his inflammatory messaging. “He is seeking to influence global public opinion, but he has only succeeded in exposing a humiliating defeat.”

Earlier, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters—the country’s highest operational command unit—issued a joint statement pledging a decisive response to any US-led aggression.

The military command warned that the Islamic Republic is prepared to deliver “even harsher, crushing, and unpredictable blows” to aggressors, explicitly including the current administration in Washington and the Israeli regime.

The statement drew a sharp contrast between Trump’s aggressive posturing and the reality of the battlefield, labeling his rhetoric as a symptom of “America’s strategic deadlock” in its long-standing confrontation with Iran.

“The repetition of baseless allegations and threats should not be interpreted as a sign of US strength,” the command stated. “The mismatch between these threats and the actual erosion of US military capabilities reflects ‘strategic desperation’ rather than power.”

The joint command emphasized that the rhetoric of the US president will fail to alter the regional balance of power. Furthermore, they asserted that such threats would never compensate for Washington’s diminished position in the emerging global order or its “humiliating defeats” in the face of the regional Resistance Front.

Dismissing the latest round of coercive sanctions as an attempt at “holding the global economy hostage” following military failures, the military bodies reaffirmed Iran’s role as the “anchor of security in the region.”