Iran wushu athlete Mousavi claims gold: 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Soheil Mousavi of Iran won a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games wushu on Thursday.

He defeated Kazakhstan’s Abdulrashid Abdullayev in the men’s 75kg at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Iranian wushu practitioners Sogand Sinkaie, Shoja Panahi and Erfan Moharrami won three silver medals.

In the women’s 52kg, Sinkaei lost to China’s Wu Di in the final and claimed the silver.

Panahi also snatched a silver in the men’s 65kg division, losing to China’s Wang Chengjin in the final.

And Moharrami earned Iran’s third medal in the Games. He lost to China’s Ma Shuo in the gold-medal bout of the me 's 70kg.