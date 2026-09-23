Iranian fencer Pakdaman wins bronze in 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Ali Pakdaman from Iran won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games on Wednesday.

He lost to China’s Chenpeng Shen 15-9 in the Men’s Sabre Individual and failed to book his place in the final match.

Before reaching the semifinals, Pakdaman recorded four wins and one loss in the group stage.

In the knockout rounds, he defeated Uzbekistan’s representative 15–13 before overcoming fellow Iranian Mohammad Fotouhi in an all-Iranian quarterfinal.