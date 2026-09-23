“Macbeth of Zar” to represent Iran at Tunisia’s Carthage Theater Days

TEHRAN- Iranian theater production “Macbeth of Zar”, written and directed by Ebrahim Poshtkuhi, is set to take part in the 27th edition of the Carthage Theater Days, which will be held in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, from November 21 to 28.

The production, staged by Iran’s Titovak Theater Troupe, is an Iranian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”.

“Macbeth of Zar” draws on the traditional Zar ritual and indigenous cultural elements of southern Iran, while incorporating influences from a range of international performance traditions, including Kabuki, Kathakali, Butoh and commedia dell’arte, as well as Vsevolod Meyerhold’s biomechanics.

The production explores Shakespeare’s tragedy through a theatrical language that combines local cultural traditions with diverse performance techniques. Through this approach, Poshtkuhi has developed an adaptation that places the familiar story of “Macbeth” within a distinctive Iranian cultural and ritual context.

“Macbeth of Zar” has previously been presented at a number of international theater events, with performances in Russia, Germany, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary and Iraq. The production has also received several awards and accolades during its international career.

The play had previously been invited to participate in the Avignon Festival in France. However, it was unable to take the stage at the event due to difficulties related to embassy coordination and visa issuance.

The Carthage Theater Days, one of Tunisia’s major international theater events, will bring together theatrical productions and artists from Tunisia and other parts of the world during its 2026 edition.

“Macbeth of Zar” offers a novel fusion of the ancient Zar ritual and William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy "Macbeth.". The production reimagines Macbeth's story set on Hormuz Island, where he becomes embroiled in a fateful struggle to transform into the "Great Zar Father."

Macbeth is one of Shakespeare's finest plays, and presents a man's conscience and the effect of guilt on his mind. A dark and bloody play, Macbeth explores reality and illusion; witchcraft and the supernatural; ambition and kingship; the natural order; light and life, darkness and death; blood and dead babies.

Zar is a legacy from slavery as it was performed by African slaves who were brought to southern Iran. They performed it on weekends in order to gain energy to enable them to bear the burden of bondage for the rest of the week. Over time, ordinary people also joined in their musical rite comprising ecstatic dance with dammam (tom-tom) playing.

Today, Zar is mostly performed by workers in a group named ahl-e hava, which is conducted by a leader called a babazari.

In this play, Scottish general Macbeth commits a crime to join an ahl-e hava to become a babazari.

It was previously staged in Iran under the title of “Hey Macbeth, Only the First Dog Knows Why It Is Barking”.

The troupe performed the play at the 41st Fajr International Theater Festival in Tehran in 2023. The play brought Poshtkuhi an honorable mention in the best play category. In addition, musician Behrang Abbasi won the award for best composer for his collaboration in this play.

SAB/