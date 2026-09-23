Sitting volleyball opponents for Iran confirmed at Asian Para Games

TEHRAN - The sitting volleyball competition at the 5th Asian Para Games will feature 6 teams each in the men's and women's divisions.

Iran's men's and women's national sitting volleyball teams are among the participants. Based on the draw, they will compete in Group A and Group B respectively.

Group Standings:

Men

Group A: Japan, China, Iraq

Japan, China, Iraq Group B: Kazakhstan, Iran, Thailand

Women

Group A: Japan, Thailand, South Korea

Japan, Thailand, South Korea Group B: China, Iran, Mongolia

According to the announced schedule, Iran's competition will open with the women's team, whose first opponent is China. The men's team will begin with a match against Thailand.

Iran's Schedule:

Women

Monday, Oct. 19: Iran vs. China

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Iran vs. Mongolia

Men

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Iran vs. Thailand

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Iran vs. Kazakhstan

In the men's division, Iran are the defending champions at the Asian Para Games.

The 5th Asian Para Games will be held in Japan from Oct. 18 to 24.