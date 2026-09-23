Sitting volleyball opponents for Iran confirmed at Asian Para Games
September 23, 2026 - 14:45
TEHRAN - The sitting volleyball competition at the 5th Asian Para Games will feature 6 teams each in the men's and women's divisions.
Iran's men's and women's national sitting volleyball teams are among the participants. Based on the draw, they will compete in Group A and Group B respectively.
Group Standings:
Men
- Group A: Japan, China, Iraq
- Group B: Kazakhstan, Iran, Thailand
Women
- Group A: Japan, Thailand, South Korea
- Group B: China, Iran, Mongolia
According to the announced schedule, Iran's competition will open with the women's team, whose first opponent is China. The men's team will begin with a match against Thailand.
Iran's Schedule:
Women
- Monday, Oct. 19: Iran vs. China
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: Iran vs. Mongolia
Men
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: Iran vs. Thailand
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: Iran vs. Kazakhstan
In the men's division, Iran are the defending champions at the Asian Para Games.
The 5th Asian Para Games will be held in Japan from Oct. 18 to 24.
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