Iran football knocked out of 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Iran’s football team suffered a heavy 4–1 defeat to North Korea on Wednesday, bringing their campaign at the 2026 Asian Games to an end.

In the match held at the Wave Stadium Kariya, North Korean player Song Hung Ri scored an own goal in the 17th minute.

Kuk Choe leveled the scoreboard in the 41st minute and Myong Song Ra scored two goals in 44th and 51st minutes.

Chung Song Paek scored North Korea’s fourth goal in the 68th minute.

Hossein Abdi’s Iran started the Games with a 3-1 win over the UAE in Group B but were held to a goalless draw against Chine in their second match.

China advanced to quarterfinals with five points as the first team followed by North Korea with four points.

Iran and the UAE failed to book their place in the next round.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein