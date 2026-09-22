Iran urges accountability for US-Israeli attacks at UN Human Rights Council

TEHRAN— Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva has called for international accountability over the United States and Israel’s aggression against Iran, accusing the two countries of violating international law and targeting civilians and critical infrastructure.

Addressing the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on September 21, Ali Bahreini said Iran had endured the consequences of war, economic coercion and externally driven unrest over the past year and urged the international community to take action against war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Bahreini said the February 28, 2026, attacks marked a “historic moment” for Iran and argued that the US-Israeli military campaign followed repeated violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

According to the Iranian envoy, the attacks extended beyond military targets and affected civilian infrastructure, including schools and power plants, while Iranian officials were also targeted. He said such actions required an international response aimed at establishing accountability for those responsible.

“During this asymmetric war, our people stood in the face of some of the most sophisticated war crimes,” Bahreini said, arguing that the attacks sought to undermine the foundations of Iran’s infrastructure and social stability.

He also addressed the impact of US economic sanctions, describing them as systematic coercive measures imposed on an entire nation.

The Iranian diplomat further linked the war to unrest that erupted in Iran in January. He said the protests initially began peacefully but later escalated into violence amid foreign interference and the transfer of weapons into Iran.

Bahreini argued that the combination of military aggression, economic coercion and external interference in domestic unrest should be examined through the framework of international human rights law. He said Iran expected international institutions to pursue accountability and prevent similar violations in the future.

The 63rd Human Rights Council session is being held in Geneva from September 7 to October 7, with discussions covering a range of international human rights issues.

