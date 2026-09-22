Leader mourns passing of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed his profound condolences on the passing of Grand Ayatollah Seyed Mousa Shubairi Zanjani, describing his death as a profound loss that has left a considerable void among the foremost Shiite scholars of the contemporary era.

In a condolence message issued on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the late Grand Ayatollah had devoted virtually the entirety of his life to the pursuit of knowledge, teaching and scholarly research, earning enduring recognition from his teachers and fellow scholars for the depth, precision and rigor of his learning.

The Leader underscored the eminent cleric’s mastery of the diverse disciplines underpinning the derivation of Islamic legal rulings, noting that his scholarly lessons were distinguished by extensive research, meticulous analysis and rigorous examination, even when delivered to a relatively small circle of students.

Ayatollah Khamenei further noted that, over more than three decades, numerous scholars had drawn upon Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani’s profound knowledge, subsequently carrying his intellectual legacy into their own academic and educational endeavors.

He also highlighted the late scholar’s humility and fatherly demeanor toward students and fellow scholars, portraying his presence as one marked not only by the imparting of knowledge but also by a continuous spirit of learning.

The Leader said the passing of such an exceptional scholar had created a significant intellectual and scholarly void among the leading Shiite researchers of the contemporary era — a gap that, he added, may prove difficult to fill for years to come.

Ayatollah Khamenei extended his condolences to Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), the Islamic seminaries, and, in particular, Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani’s students, admirers, and family. He also prayed to God Almighty to elevate the late scholar’s spiritual station and grant him divine grace and mercy.

