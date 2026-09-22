Pezeshkian: UN General Assembly must restore global trust and help end wars

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed hope that the annual United Nations General Assembly can help rebuild confidence in the international system and contribute to ending wars and bloodshed around the world.

Speaking to reporters before departing Tehran for New York on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said Iran would use the UN platform to present its positions and draw international attention to the oppression suffered by Iranian civilians, particularly children, during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

“We will express the oppression of the Iranian children in Minab and Lamerd and the brutality of the perpetrators of these crimes,” the president said, adding that such acts were incompatible with basic human values.

Pezeshkian traveled to New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, whose high-level General Debate opened on September 22 and will continue through September 26, before resuming on September 28. The annual gathering brings together heads of state, government leaders and senior representatives from UN member states to address major international challenges and present their countries’ positions.

The 81st session is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all.” The theme reflects the session’s focus on rebuilding confidence in multilateral institutions while addressing global challenges ranging from armed conflicts and humanitarian crises to sustainable development and international cooperation.

The General Assembly is the UN’s principal deliberative and policymaking body, comprising all 193 member states, each with an equal vote. The annual meeting provides a key forum for world leaders to outline their countries’ foreign-policy priorities and exchange views on pressing international issues.

During his visit, Pezeshkian will deliver Iran’s official positions before the General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with senior foreign officials attending the session.

He is also scheduled to meet members of the Iranian community in the United States, as well as American academics, intellectuals and other influential figures, as part of his diplomatic program in New York.

The president’s visit comes as Iran seeks to present its assessment of recent regional developments and emphasize the need for stronger international action to prevent further conflict and uphold peace and security.

