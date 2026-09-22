Iran possesses sustainable deterrence, Qalibaf affirms

TEHRAN — Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned the United States against attempting to pressure Iran into submission, stressing that the country’s military capabilities and sustained deterrence provide Tehran with the capacity to respond to threats while pursuing its national interests through diplomacy.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Tuesday honoring veterans of Iran’s Sacred Defense, Qalibaf said Iran’s military capabilities had reached a level that enabled the country to strike any target it chose with its missiles, without restrictions.

He said Iran would not surrender or suspend its activities under a hybrid confrontation combining economic, military and diplomatic pressure.

“We will never surrender, and we will not shut down the country,” Qalibaf said. “We will respond with power, just as we have done so far, and rendered the enemy incapable in all arenas.”

Addressing US President Donald Trump directly, the parliament speaker said Washington should recognize the nature of the challenge posed by Iran’s national resistance and military capabilities.

“Trump is facing a historic civilization and a national and religious resistance. He must know that he cannot impose his power on the Iranian nation and Armed Forces,” Qalibaf said.

He further emphasized that Iran possesses “sustainable deterrence,” enabling the country to withstand pressure and confront adversaries.

Qalibaf also linked Iran’s military posture to its diplomatic strategy, arguing that negotiations should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness or surrender. “Let the enemy know that negotiations are also an arena of struggle,” he said, adding that diplomacy means translating the country’s capabilities on the battlefield into political gains.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington and renewed discussion over the possibility of diplomacy. In separate remarks earlier this week, Qalibaf said Iran did not view military confrontation and negotiations as mutually exclusive, arguing that the country should employ its capabilities when necessary while using diplomacy at an appropriate moment to consolidate its position.

The parliament speaker’s latest comments also reinforce a position he has articulated in recent days: that Tehran intends to combine military preparedness with diplomatic engagement rather than accept negotiations under unilateral pressure.

