Araghchi: Defending Iran’s rights and interests is main goal at UN

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said defending the rights, interests and legitimacy of the Iranian people will be the central objective of his participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, as Tehran seeks to present its positions and highlight the consequences of the recent US-Israeli war against Iran.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in New York, Araghchi said the visit was taking place in the aftermath of an “unfair war” waged by the United States and Israel against Iran, stressing that the situation remained one of war.

He said Iran intended to use the United Nations as a major international platform to articulate its positions and defend the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

Araghchi acknowledged questions about the effectiveness of the United Nations in fulfilling its mandate to promote peace, security and justice, but said the organization nevertheless remained an important forum through which countries could address the international community.

“This year, following the war that took place, naturally this platform will be a place to express the plight of the Iranian people, Iran’s martyrs, the martyrs of the Minab school and, foremost among them, our martyred Leader,” he said.

The foreign minister also referred to the theme of this year’s General Assembly, “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All,” saying the emphasis on restoring trust itself reflected concerns over confidence in the international organization.

He criticized selective approaches to international law and human rights, arguing that some countries had acted without sufficient regard for international institutions and legal norms. He also criticized Western silence regarding Israeli actions in Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Araghchi specifically cited the killing of 168 Iranian children in a single incident, saying that, in his view, the absence of even a basic condemnation had further undermined confidence in international institutions.

He also said the General Assembly would provide opportunities for bilateral consultations, alongside meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international bodies. Iran, he added, planned an intensive four- to five-day diplomatic program in New York.

Araghchi steps up diplomatic engagement in NY

Shortly after arriving in New York, Araghchi held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, discussing the General Assembly’s agenda and international efforts to advance peace and security.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Araghchi also held talks with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Tajani said the two discussed negotiations concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to restore freedom of navigation.

Araghchi has also met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, while consultations with other senior officials are expected to continue throughout Iran’s diplomatic delegation’s stay in New York.

The 81st UN General Assembly’s high-level general debate runs from September 22 to 26 and resumes on September 28, bringing together heads of state, government leaders and senior representatives to address major international issues.

