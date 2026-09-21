Iran’s women’s 3x3 basketball earn two wins at Nagoya

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s 3x3 basketball team earned two wins at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday.

Team Melli first eased past Uzbekistan 19-5 at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue, then beat hosts Japan 18-16 in their second match.

Mahla Abedi finished as the highest scorer for the Persians with eight points, while Japanese Yuki Hirashita scored five points.

Iran will face Chinese Taipei in Group B on Tuesday.

The women's 3x3 basketball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games is being held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan from Sept. 10 to 20.

The tournament is restricted to players aged 23 and under.