Iran’s delegation marches at Nagoya Asian Games opening ceremony

TEHRAN - The opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games got underway on Saturday at Mizuho Park Stadium in Nagoya, Japan, with Iran’s delegation taking part in the parade of nations.

Iran is represented at the Nagoya Asian Games by 308 athletes, competing across 37 sports federations and associations.

Zahra Kiani and Fazel Atrachali served as Iran’s flag bearers during the opening ceremony. Kiani, a two-time Asian Games silver medalist from the Jakarta and Hangzhou editions, shared the honor with Atrachali, the captain of Iran’s national kabaddi team and a record five-time Asian Games participant.

The Iranian delegation, carrying the name “Shajareh Tayyebeh”, entered Mizuho Park Stadium wearing matching white sports uniforms featuring the Iranian flag.

The ceremony began with the official hoisting of the Japanese flag, accompanied by the national anthem, marking the formal opening of the Games in the host city.

Afghanistan was the first delegation to enter the stadium during the parade of nations.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, and Kirsty Coventry, President of the International Olympic Committee, were among the distinguished guests attending the ceremony.

The stadium was not yet at full capacity when the ceremony began, with a significant number of empty seats visible in the stands. However, the atmosphere grew livelier as the delegations entered the venue.

The arrival of China’s delegation drew loud cheers from the crowd, with a large section of the stadium appearing to be occupied by Chinese supporters.

Iran’s delegation will now turn its attention to competition, with its 308 athletes set to represent the country across 37 sports at the Nagoya Asian Games.