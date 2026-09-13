2026 Asian Games: Iran secure quarterfinal spot

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team defeated Jordan 81-68 in the final Group B match of the 2026 Aichi and Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday.

In the match held at the Aichi International Arena, Mohammed Jamshidi showed off his strength with 30 points and 4 assists. Matin Aghajanpour also collected 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Jordan fought hard, with Dar Tucker scoring 19 points and 2 rebounds, Freddy Ibrahim scoring 14 points and 7 rebounds, but lost and fell to third place in Group B.

Team Melli suffered a shocking defeat in the first round against Qatar, but passed the "Group of Death" as the first place by beating Taiwan and Jordan in turn.

Meanwhile, Taiwan secured a berth to the quarterfinals with a 91-69 victory in the final match against Qatar.

Taiwan tied with Iran 2-1 but fell to second place according to the winner's winning principle.