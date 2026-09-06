Iran basketball hold first training session in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iran’s national basketball team held their first training session in Aichi-Nagoya after arriving in Japan ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

The Iranian squad, which arrived in Nagoya on Saturday, took part in their first training session Sunday under the supervision of head coach Sotirios Manolopoulos. The players followed the team’s preparation program as they continued their preparations for the start of the 2026 Asian Games basketball tournament.

The basketball competition at the 2026 Asian Games will be held at the Aichi International Arena, with Iran drawn into Group alongside Qatar, Chinese Taipei and Jordan.

Iran’s Group-Stage Schedule

*Thursday, September 10

Iran vs. Qatar

*Saturday, September 12

Iran vs. Chinese Taipei

*Sunday, September 13

Iran vs. Jordan

The basketball competition at the Asian Games will run from Sept. 10 to 20, with Iran looking to make a strong run and challenge for a place on the podium.

Ahead of the Nagoya Asian Games, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) released its latest FIBA Men’s World Ranking.

According to the new ranking, Iran dropped two places compared with the previous edition and now sit 28th in the world. The Iranian team remain fourth among teams from Asia and Oceania.

The United States, Germany and France occupy the top three positions in the global ranking, respectively.

Iran will now look to turn their preparations in Nagoya into results on the court, beginning with their opening group-stage clash against Qatar.