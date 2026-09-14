Iran learn volleyball fixtures for 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - The schedule for Iran’s men’s national volleyball team at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, has been announced, with Roberto Piazza’s side set to open their campaign against Kyrgyzstan.

The men’s volleyball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games will be held from Sept. 26 to October 2, with 16 teams competing for the gold medal.

Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside Indonesia, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan and will begin their campaign against Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 27.

Piazza’s squad will then face Thailand before completing the preliminary round against Indonesia in the following days.



Group Stage Draw

Group A: Japan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Group B: Iran, Indonesia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan

Group C: Qatar, India, Vietnam, Hong Kong

Group D: South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage and compete for places from first to eighth. The remaining eight teams will enter the classification phase, where they will battle for positions ninth through 16th.