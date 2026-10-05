Pezeshkian: Negotiations have no meaning with an enemy that resorts to assassination and threats

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said negotiations have no meaning with a party that repeatedly resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats while breaching its commitments, stressing that the Iranian nation does not accept such an approach.

“Negotiations have no meaning with an enemy that resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats every day and breaches its commitments, and our nation does not accept such an approach,” Pezeshkian said on Monday during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran.

The Armenian foreign minister is visiting Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials and has also held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Pezeshkian said Iran had repeatedly demonstrated its good faith regarding its nuclear activities and had been subject to extensive monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), yet the United States had continued to exert pressure on Iran based on unfounded allegations.

He reiterated Iran’s readiness for dialogue and verification concerning its nuclear activities, while questioning the rationale behind attacks on Iranian nuclear, scientific and academic facilities.

The president said that whenever IAEA inspectors had visited Iran, information concerning nuclear facilities and scientists had subsequently been exposed, followed by attacks on facilities and the killing of scientists. He stressed that nuclear facilities under IAEA supervision must not be targeted under international law.

Pezeshkian also criticized the United States for launching attacks on Iran and then calling for negotiations, saying Iran had been attacked three times after engaging in talks. He said Washington was not genuinely seeking dialogue but pursuing the objective of weakening the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the deaths of 168 children in Minab, the president questioned the lack of accountability over their deaths while the United States continued to raise the issue of human rights.

Pezeshkian said Iran’s experience had demonstrated that negotiations could not be meaningful with a party that repeatedly resorts to assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats while failing to honor its commitments.

He said the US attack, which was aimed at undermining Iran’s political system, had instead strengthened national cohesion.

Iran-Armenia ties

Pezeshkian also referred to his recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in New York, describing it as constructive and stressing the need to further expand cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan in trade, science, culture and technology.

The Iranian president described the Armenian community in Iran as a valuable asset in strengthening relations between the two countries, emphasizing the longstanding bonds between the Iranian and Armenian peoples.

Mirzoyan conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Pashinyan to Pezeshkian and expressed satisfaction with the meeting.

The Armenian foreign minister said relations between Iran and Armenia were growing stronger by the day and that bilateral cooperation was continuing at the international level as well. Despite sanctions, he said, Armenia remained determined to maintain and strengthen its engagement with Iran.

Araghchi: Regional countries should determine the future of the Caucasus

In his meeting with Mirzoyan, Araghchi stressed that lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus depend on regional countries resolving their differences through dialogue and preventing interference by extra-regional powers.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran attaches particular importance to its relations with Armenia, describing the ties between the two countries as rooted in longstanding historical and cultural bonds.

He said Iran’s policy was to further expand relations with its neighbors, particularly in the Caucasus and Central Asia, stressing that stronger interaction and cooperation among regional states could contribute to security, stability and economic prosperity.

“Lasting peace and stability in the region depend on the countries of the region resolving their issues themselves and preventing the interference of extra-regional forces,” Araghchi said.

He welcomed continued positive interactions between Armenia and Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Caucasus.

Araghchi also reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to participate in multilateral dialogue and regional cooperation aimed at consolidating peace and expanding connectivity.

He highlighted the importance of the 3+3 regional cooperation format, involving Iran, Russia and Türkiye alongside Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, as a framework for addressing common regional challenges and advancing economic and transport cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was prepared to continue dialogue and cooperation within the framework.

Strategic partnership and regional connectivity

Araghchi and Mirzoyan also reviewed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Araghchi underscored the determination of the Iranian and Armenian leaderships to deepen bilateral relations, while Mirzoyan described ties with Iran as strategic and reaffirmed Yerevan’s interest in expanding cooperation with Tehran.

The Armenian foreign minister expressed hope that the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iran and Armenia would provide a new framework for expanding bilateral relations.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in economic, political, trade, transportation and energy sectors, as well as coordination at the United Nations and other international and multilateral organizations.

Araghchi also briefed his Armenian counterpart on developments in West Asia, particularly the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. He described the consequences of US and Israeli military action against Iran as destructive and dangerous and stressed that Iran would continue to defend its national interests and security while pursuing diplomatic means to prevent further escalation.

Qalibaf: Caucasus must not become arena for foreign rivalry

Qalibaf, in his meeting with Mirzoyan, stressed Iran’s firm policy of expanding and strengthening relations with neighboring countries at both operational and strategic levels.

Describing Armenia as an important opportunity for expanding bilateral cooperation, the parliament speaker expressed hope that the Iran-Armenia Strategic Cooperation Treaty would be finalized soon.

Qalibaf said Iran and Armenia could further exchange views on regional developments, particularly transportation and corridors, stressing that the Caucasus needs peace and stability more than ever.

He said regional security should be strengthened through respect for internationally recognized borders and warned against turning the Caucasus into an arena for geopolitical rivalry among foreign powers.

Qalibaf pointed to the Persian Gulf as an example of the consequences of extra-regional involvement, saying that the presence of foreign powers had not brought greater security to the region but had instead contributed to greater insecurity.

He expressed hope that sustained political and economic cooperation between Iran and Armenia would create new opportunities in transit, energy and other sectors.

Mirzoyan described Iran-Armenia relations as strategic, saying continued cooperation between the two governments would further strengthen bilateral ties.

He highlighted the region’s significant potential in transportation, energy and infrastructure and called for broader regional cooperation, including the expansion of Armenia’s transportation links with neighboring countries.

The Armenian foreign minister also gave an explicit assurance that Armenia would not allow its territory to be used against Iran.