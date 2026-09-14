2026 Asian Games: Iran basketball to play Bahrain in QFs

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s national basketball team will face Bahrain in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, with a place in the last four at stake.

The quarterfinal matchups have been confirmed, and Iran will need to overcome a tough Bahrain side to book their place in the semifinals.

Bahrain advanced to the knockout stage as runners-up in their group, finishing behind China. The Persian Gulf side will pose a serious challenge to Iran, particularly with the presence of their standout player, JaKarr Sampson.

Sampson has added significant quality and experience to Bahrain’s lineup and is expected to be one of the key threats for Iran. His presence on both ends of the floor, particularly in the paint, could prove decisive in the elimination game.

The other quarterfinal matchups are:

Jordan vs. South Korea

China vs. Saudi Arabia

Chinese Taipei vs. Japan

Iran will take on Bahrain on Wednesday, with the winners advancing to the Asian Games semifinals.