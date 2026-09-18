Iran basketball lose to S. Korea in 2026 Asian games semis

TEHRAN – Iran failed to qualify for the final match of the 2026 Asian Games, losing to South Korea 77-51 on Friday.

In the match held at the Aichi International Arena, Mohammad Jamshidi of Iran scored 12 points, while South Korean player Lee Hyun-jung soared with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Korean side ended 12-year final drought, by beating Team Melli.

South Korea’s advancement to the Asian Games final marks the first time since the 2014 Incheon Games, where they won gold. Their opponents in the final will be the winner between China and Japan. Iran will play for the bronze match on Sunday.