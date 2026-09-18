Oil industry’s damaged capacities put on path to recovery: minister

TEHRAN- Iran’s Oil Minister, emphasizing the favorable process of rebuilding damaged oil industry facilities, said: It is expected that part of the lost capacity will become available by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2027), and the rest in the first half of next year.

According to a report by Mehr News Agency, citing the Ministry of Oil, Mohsen Paknejad, regarding the process of rebuilding facilities damaged in the third imposed war, stated: The rebuilding process of four gas refineries and the liquid fuel storage and loading facilities in the city of Tehran that were hit and damaged is very favorable.

Emphasizing that the executive mechanisms for rebuilding the damaged facilities have been finalized, he specified: The implementation process is such that it is even expected that we will have part of this capacity available by the end of the year, after the cold season, and the rest in the first half of next year.

The Minister of Oil said: A very large number of workers are engaged in this rebuilding operation, and the progress is such that it can be monitored on a weekly basis.

EF/MA