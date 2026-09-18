Iran defeat Tajikistan at 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Tajikistan 4-0 at the 2026 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship on Thursday.

The Persian girls, who started the campaign with a 2-1 loss against Kyrgyzstan, will face Uzbekistan on Saturday.

The competition is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Sept. 15 to 19.

The championship serves to develop young football players, prepares them for regional and global competitions, as well as showcase the best young talents in Central Asia.