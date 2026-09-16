IRGC chief pledges retribution after assassination of Sunni cleric

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) chief commander has condemned the assassination of a Sunni cleric in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, vowing that those responsible for the attack will face retribution.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Major General Ahmad Vahidi expressed his condolences to the family of Molavi Yousef Gorgij, as well as to Sunni and Shia religious scholars and the people of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Vahidi stated that the cleric’s efforts to promote religious unity, serve the public.

Gorgij, the Sunni prayer leader of the Mohammad Rasoulallah Mosque in Zahedan, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Monday night. In a statement following the attack, the IRGC said the United States and Israel are behind the “terrorist” assassination.