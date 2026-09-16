Yemeni Armed Forces strongly denies claim of attack on Mecca

TEHRAN - The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) issued a statement on Wednesday strongly dismissing claims by the Saudi Kingdom that its forces had launched a drone attack on the holy city of Mecca on Tuesday evening.

“The fabrications and lies propagated by the criminal Al Saud regime about targeting the holy city of Mecca cannot deceive anyone. They are the ones desecrating it through immorality, debauchery, and the importation of prostitutes,” YAF stated.

It added, “Yemen poses no threat whatsoever to the holy sites. Our operations target its oil facilities and military bases, which are located far away from the holy sanctuaries.”



