Iran’s date production exceeds 1.9m tons

TEHRAN- The Head of the Center for Development of Mechanization and Agricultural Industries of the Ministry of Agriculture, stating that more than 1.9 million tons of dates are produced in the country, said: Iran is among the top four countries in the world in terms of production of this product.

According to a Wednesday report by IRNA from the Ministry of Agriculture, Karim Zolfaghari, on the occasion of National Date Day, added: The future of Iran’s date industry depends on moving beyond raw selling and developing the production chain, and processing and complementary industries can be the link connecting producers to domestic and international markets.

The Head of the Center for Development of Mechanization and Agricultural Industries of the Ministry of Agriculture considered dates one of the strategic and export products of the agricultural sector and stated: Strengthening Iran’s presence in target markets requires improving quality, appropriate packaging, standardization, and producing products suited to the needs and tastes of consumers in these markets.

Zolfaghari, stating that dates, in addition to high nutritional value, have significant capacity for foreign exchange earning, employment creation, and development of food industries, emphasized: Moving toward processing and producing diverse products can significantly increase the economic value of this product.

The Head of the Center for Development of Mechanization and Agricultural Industries of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, referring to the capacity of date processing industries in the country, said: Currently, 654 date processing and complementary units have operating licenses from the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, with a nominal capacity of more than 820 thousand tons.

He stated: The production of products such as date paste and syrup, liquid sugar, chocolate and combined products, compote, lavashak, vinegar, and alcohol shows that dates are not just a raw agricultural product and can become the raw material for a wide range of industries.

Zolfaghari emphasized: Development and completion of export infrastructure, support for knowledge-based companies and startups, creation of specialized towns and export terminals in production hubs, as well as reconstruction and renovation of worn-out processing units, are among the most important priorities in this field.

He added: Dates can turn from a traditional agricultural product into the axis of development of food, pharmaceutical, and new products, and investment in processing, technology, and market-making, while increasing the income of palm growers, creates sustainable employment and enhances Iran’s position in the global date trade.

Iran is among the world’s leading producers of dates, and the steady growth in exports highlights the product’s importance in the country’s non-oil trade basket.

The country is renowned for its diverse range of date varieties, with major production centered in the provinces of Kerman, Sistan-Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Bushehr, and Fars.

Domestically, Iranians consume about 70 percent of the harvest, with a significant surge in demand during the holy month of Ramadan. The remaining 30 percent or roughly 350,000 tons, is exported annually, generating substantial revenue of around $400 million.

Key international markets for Iranian dates include India, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Russia, and countries in East Asia and the European Union.

To further enhance the sector's value and reduce post-harvest losses—historically estimated at 30 percent—there is a growing focus on processing dates into value-added products such as syrup, paste, and chocolate for both domestic use and export.

Iran's agriculture sector is a cornerstone of its economy and a key player in its non-oil exports. The country produces a vast array of crops, thanks to its diverse climate zones, and is making significant strides in boosting its international trade.

EF/MA