Hadi Rezaei: there are no guarantees in sport

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball head coach Hadi Rezaei says that Team Melli will be targeting a record-extending ninth Asian title at the upcoming Asian Para Games in Nagoya, however there are no guarantees in sport.

Rezaei also believes Iran’s women’s team have a strong chance of securing a place at the Paralympic Games following an impressive run of performances.

“Being a role model is not limited to able-bodied people. Athletes with disabilities can also inspire society and show that people with disabilities are capable of reaching the highest levels of sport,” Rezaei said. “They can become champions for their cities and country and win gold and silver medals at the world, Asian, Olympic and Paralympic levels.”

Speaking about the women’s national team, Rezaei said the squad’s seventh-place finish at this year’s World Championships demonstrated their progress.

“The women’s team finished seventh at the World Championships this year and had a very good performance. They have a strong chance of qualifying for the Paralympics, and we hope they can secure their place at the qualification tournament in Kazakhstan next July,” the technical director of Iran’s national sitting volleyball teams said.

Rezaei also discussed the men’s team, which claimed their ninth world title last month and will now compete at the Asian Championships with five changes to its lineup.

“We have entered the Asian Para Games with almost 40 percent of the squad changed compared with the team that competed at the World Championships,” he said. “This shows the growth and depth of Iranian sitting volleyball. We are able to bring other ready players into the national team within a short period of time.”

“Within one or two months, 18 players are ready to compete in two major events. That demonstrates the depth and strong pool of talent we have in Iranian sitting volleyball.”

Asked whether Iran can be expected to retain their Asian title, Rezaei acknowledged that sport offers no guarantees but remained confident in his team.

“There are no guarantees in sport, but these players deserve to be champions,” he said. “I hope we can win the medal that the people expect from this sport and that our athletes deserve.”