Iran sitting volleyball target historic fifth consecutive Asian Para Games gold

TEHRAN - Iran’s men’s sitting volleyball team will head into the upcoming Asian Para Games in Nagoya with a clear objective: extend their remarkable dominance and capture a fifth consecutive gold medal at the continental multi-sport event.

With an impressive championship record, a squad featuring some of the world’s most recognizable sitting volleyball stars, and a proud tradition of success, Iran will once again be among the leading contenders for the title.

The Iranian team are scheduled to face Thailand on Oct. 20 and Kazakhstan on Oct. 21, with both matches set to play an important role in determining the team’s progress through the competition. The opening fixtures will provide an early test of Iran’s preparation, consistency and ability to handle the pressure that comes with defending a long-standing winning record.

Iran’s record at the previous four editions of the Asian Para Games speaks volumes about the team’s quality and consistency. Having won gold at each of the last four editions, the Iranian side have established themselves as the powerhouses in men’s sitting volleyball and set a benchmark that their rivals will be eager to challenge.

Winning a single major championship requires talent, teamwork and determination. Maintaining that level of excellence across four consecutive editions, however, demands much more. Iran’s sustained success reflects years of experience, a strong competitive culture and the ability to perform when the stakes are highest.

The challenge in Nagoya will be to translate that history into another title. Past achievements provide confidence, but they also bring additional pressure, as every opponent will be motivated to end Iran’s winning streak. The Iranian players will therefore need to approach each match with focus and discipline, treating every contest as a new challenge rather than relying on their reputation.

A fifth consecutive gold would represent another major milestone for Iranian sitting volleyball, further strengthening the country’s position among Asia’s leading nations in para sport.

Iran’s hopes will be boosted by the presence of established stars such as Morteza Mehrzad, Sadegh Bigdeli and Meysam Alipour. Their experience and individual qualities could prove valuable as the team seeks to navigate the tournament and maintain its position at the top of the podium.