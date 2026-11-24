TEHRAN – At a meeting between the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour, and the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Olga Lyubimova, in Moscow on Monday, the Russian minister expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of cultural interactions between the two nations and announced the Ministry’s readiness to host a Russian Culture Festival in Iran.

Lyubimova also noted that the Iranian cultural festivals in Russia have been welcomed by the Russian people, IRNA reported.

Hojjatoleslam Imanipour, who is visiting Moscow at the invitation of the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, expressed appreciation for the cooperation and assistance of the Russian Ministry of Culture in organizing the “Iranian Days” in the Russian Federation, describing the event as successful and impactful.

He emphasized the importance of continuing joint cultural programs and implementing the agreements reached within the bilateral cultural cooperation committees.

Referring to the wide reception of Iranian cultural programs in the Russian cities of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Astrakhan, and Kazan, he stated that these events were instrumental in strengthening mutual understanding between the people of the two nations and enhancing cultural relations. He expressed hope that a Russian Culture Festival would also be held in Iran in the near future.

He also declared Iran’s readiness to host a Russian preliminary delegation to discuss the details of organizing this festival.

Also speaking at the meeting, Kazem Jalali, the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow, noted that cultural cooperation is a key pillar in strengthening bilateral ties, highlighting that while relations between Iran and Russia possess vast potential in political, economic, security, and military spheres, developing cultural relations can help deepen the bonds between the two peoples.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on implementing the cultural cooperation committee agreements, expanding cinematic interactions, exchanging cultural and artistic delegations, and organizing joint exhibitions and events.

The events related to the “Iranian Days in Russia” program in Russia began on September 25, with the presence of the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyed Abbas Saleh in Saint Petersburg, and continued in Moscow, Kazan, and Astrakhan.

The National Orchestra of Iran, conducted by Homayoun Rahimian and featuring vocalist Mojtaba Asgari, opened the program with a concert at Moscow’s historic Bolshoi Theater, one of Russia’s best-known cultural venues.

The concert presented a selection of Iranian compositions alongside a work from the Russian classical repertoire, creating a musical dialogue between the two countries’ traditions.

The 168-member caravan of Iranian artists, comprising musicians, performing artists, cinema and theater professionals, literary and linguistic experts, manuscript and library specialists, Persian language and poetry experts, fiction writers, and media professionals, represented a diverse and unprecedented composition for cultural weeks held abroad.

Although these events concluded on October 20, an exhibition of Iranian artists continued in Kazan for another two weeks.

Relations between Iran and Russia are not merely relations between two governments or neighboring countries. They are rooted in a long history of contact, dialogue, travel, trade, scholarship, literature and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

In this context, culture has emerged as the most natural and enduring language of dialogue between Iranians and Russians — a language through which poets, writers, artists, intellectuals and ordinary people in the two lands have communicated with one another long before politicians began to do so.

The historical relations between the two countries date back more than five centuries. From the presence of Persian literature in Russia’s cultural landscape and the expansion of Iranian studies and Persian-language education at Russian universities, to the translation of Russian literary works into Persian, these exchanges have consistently served as a foundation for mutual understanding.

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