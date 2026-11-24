TEHRAN– Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has reiterated that Iran will take no action and enter no negotiations until its seven conditions are fully met, stressing that Tehran will not yield to US threats or pressure.

Addressing an open session of Parliament on Tuesday, Qalibaf said Iran's position remained clear and unchanged despite the latest rhetoric and threats from the US president.

He described Washington's threats, insults against the Iranian people, and continued emphasis on economic pressure as signs of desperation in the face of a resilient and independent nation.

Qalibaf stressed that Iran would remain committed to its previously announced position, making clear that neither action nor negotiations would be on the agenda before the implementation of the country's seven conditions.

He also warned that any miscalculation by the adversary would trigger a decisive Iranian response, potentially extending the geographical scope of the battlefield.

Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that the seven conditions are rooted in the country's legitimate rights and cannot be relinquished under pressure or threats.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that the conditions were neither extraordinary demands nor simply prerequisites for negotiations, but rather constituted the legitimate rights of the Iranian people.

The conditions come as Tehran pursues diplomatic efforts to bring the ongoing conflict to an end and resolve its standoff with Washington. Iran has called for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the lifting of the naval blockade, the release of its frozen assets abroad and firm guarantees against renewed aggression, among other demands.

As part of its diplomatic initiatives, Tehran has also proposed a two-day roadmap aimed at restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz. Under the proposal, commercial shipping could resume within 48 hours if Washington lifts its blockade of Iranian ports, ends hostilities on all fronts, and releases Iran's frozen assets abroad.

