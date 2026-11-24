TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that no power can undermine the Iranian nation’s identity, beliefs, and deep-rooted attachment to its homeland as long as future generations are properly educated, stressing that the country would rebuild its infrastructure no matter how many times it was destroyed.

“If we raise the next generation properly, no power will be able to destroy the thought and roots of this nation. Even if buildings are razed a hundred or a thousand times, we will rebuild them,” Pezeshkian said.

The president made the remarks at a meeting of the Public Movement for the Development of Educational Justice in Mashhad, attended by a group of teachers from Khorasan Razavi Province.

A person who learns from childhood to work for their country, their people and humanity, he added, would never remain indifferent to the fate of their homeland.

Referring to foreign pressure and efforts to weaken Iran, Pezeshkian said some had assumed that killing several people would force the country to surrender. Such actions, however, had produced a more steadfast, stronger, and more deeply committed generation, he said.

“Those who are rooted in their homeland will not bow to bullying,” the president added.

Pezeshkian arrived in Mashhad on the morning of Tuesday, November 24, 2026, for a provincial visit.

At the beginning of his visit, the president went to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, to pay his respects. He also visited the resting place of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and paid tribute to him.

During his visit, Pezeshkian also met with Chief Custodian of Astan Quds Razavi Ayatollah Ahmad Marvi to discuss the main economic, social and development priorities of Khorasan Razavi Province, as well as ways to strengthen national unity and public participation in development programs.

The president emphasized the need to give priority to people’s economic conditions and livelihoods, describing public cooperation and participation as essential to implementing the country’s development plans.

He also called for greater use of public and institutional capacities to advance educational justice and ensure more equal access to educational opportunities.

Pezeshkian further stressed the importance of reforming consumption patterns, managing national resources more efficiently and promoting a culture of saving, saying all sectors of society should contribute to making better use of the country’s resources and capabilities.

Addressing regional developments, he described national unity, cohesion and solidarity as strategic necessities, emphasizing the need for vigilance and cooperation to counter attempts to foment unrest and instability inside the country.