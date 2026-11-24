TEHRAN – US Democratic Congressman Richard Ojeda has condemned attacks on schools and hospitals in Iran, saying the United States cannot portray itself as the good side while targeting facilities serving children.

“We are not the good guys in this situation. The good guys do not bomb children's schools. The good guys do not target children's hospitals. This is unacceptable,” Ojeda said.

He called for an immediate end to the war, stressing that efforts should focus on finding a way to bring the conflict to a close.

Ojeda also pointed to the economic consequences of the war, saying its end would likely lead to lower prices across a range of sectors.

“We need the Strait of Hormuz to reopen,” he said, while acknowledging that, under the current circumstances, Iran sees no reason to reopen the strategic waterway.

He argued that those responsible for drawing the United States into the war remain in power and must be held accountable for their actions.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international energy transit route whose status has become a major issue in the ongoing conflict.

