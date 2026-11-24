TEHRAN – The acclaimed Iranian film “Where Is the Friend’s House?” by Abbas Kiarostami has been selected among the top 10 movies of the 1980s by Letterboxd, an online social cataloging service for film.

Produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon) in 1987, the film is widely regarded as one of the significant works of Iranian cinema and the first installment in Kiarostami’s Koker Trilogy, followed by “And Life Goes On” (1992) and “Through the Olive Trees” (1994), ISNA reported.

The 1980s were, without a doubt, one of the most influential and impactful decades in movie history. The era was packed to the brim with some of the most legendary blockbusters, spectacular indie pictures, and awards-worthy masterpieces in movie history, and it has remained one of the medium's most iconic time periods.

There were countless fantastic movies released during the '80s, but, according to Letterboxd ratings, 10 masterpieces stand out as the very best films of the decade.

Perhaps not the flashiest masterpiece released in the 1980s, “Where Is the Friend's House?” is a simple-yet-stirring tale of childhood innocence, friendship, and connection.

“Where Is the Friend’s House?” tells the story of an eight-year-old boy, Ahmad, who accidentally takes home his classmate’s school notebook. Determined to return it before his friend faces punishment for failing to complete his homework, Ahmad sets out to find the boy’s home in a neighboring village.

What begins as a simple search develops into a journey through the winding streets and rural landscapes of northern Iran, as Ahmad encounters adults who often fail to understand the urgency of his mission. Through the child’s perspective, Kiarostami explores themes of responsibility, friendship, and compassion, turning an everyday incident into a deeply human story.

Of course, the film isn't nearly as boring or simplistic as that plot implies, and Kiarostami's quiet masterpiece slowly reveals itself as a deeply moving, truly life-affirming exploration of the human condition.

The legendary Iranian director released numerous masterpieces over the course of his career, including the other two entries in his unofficial Koker trilogy, but “Where Is the Friend's House?” is arguably his most intimate, and it is a total must-watch for any film fan.

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