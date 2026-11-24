TEHRAN– A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned that any renewed war against Iran would be fundamentally different from previous conflicts, cautioning that its consequences could extend far beyond the region and threaten global oil supplies.

Abbas Golrou, head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Iranian Parliament, said the adversary must avoid miscalculations, stressing that Iran’s military capabilities and defensive preparedness have significantly advanced.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, Golrou said the reports indicate Iran has drawn important lessons from previous conflicts and made extensive preparations for any potential military confrontation.

He said these preparations cover a broad range of capabilities, including air defense, missile systems, naval power and ground operations, all of which have been developed within a coordinated military framework.

Golrou also referred to a recent meeting with Major General Ali Abdollahi, Chief of the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, during which participants examined the military posture of adversaries, particularly the United States and the Israeli regime, as well as the movements and positions of regional and European countries.

Iran’s own military preparedness was also reviewed in detail, he said, adding that the assessments pointed to a favorable situation, with significant progress in air defense and continued development of missile capabilities.

The lawmaker further said that expanding the geographical scope of a potential conflict and diversifying the range of targets across the region and beyond were among the decisions finalized in a meeting between military commanders and the Leader. The objective, he explained, was to ensure that adversaries fully understand the scale of the potential costs and consequences before contemplating further military action.

Golrou added that the international oil market must be a central consideration in any assessment of the consequences of renewed hostilities.

"If another war breaks out, the world should say goodbye to oil," he warned, emphasizing that Iran possesses the capabilities and strategic instruments to influence regional and global equations.

