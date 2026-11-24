TEHRAN — Footage released on November 22 by Yemen’s Ansarallah shows warehouses and metal containers packed with munitions and gear seized from Saudi-affiliated mobilization camps in Mokha during Operation Al-Ba’s wa Al-Tankil.

Left behind after the September capture of the Red Sea port, the stockpiles include missiles, multiple-launch rocket and artillery rounds, 120mm mortar shells, RPG-7 launchers, 23mm anti-aircraft guns, unmanned aircraft batteries, heavy transport trucks, and fuel tankers.

Open-source analyst War Noir also spotted a T-55 tank, an M1942 field gun, Bulgarian M21OF rockets, and Serbian M15 high-explosive rockets in the video.

Supply markings and abandoned vehicles point straight back to Riyadh and its allies. Yemeni reports link vehicles to the Giants Brigades, while ammunition crates carry Royal Saudi Land Forces markings, Saudi license plates, and IDs tied to Saudi and Pakistani nationals.

Separate September reports pointed to a possibly Israeli-made ELM-2226 coastal-surveillance radar alongside French and German radar gear among claimed captures, still unconfirmed.

Walking through the depots in the November 22 video, a Yemeni narrator declared that Sanaa needs no foreign arms imports when it can either build weapons at home or seize them from Saudi camps.

He mocked Riyadh’s local fighters for fleeing while leaving fuel tankers and heavy stockpiles behind, and a fighter filming inside a captured Third Giants Brigade camp vowed the abandoned rockets would soon be fired back at their sponsors.

September’s collapse near Bab al-Mandab showed how fractured Saudi-backed forces had become.

Ansarallah reached Mokha in under 48 hours by exploiting intercepted communications, severed supply lines, and friction between the National Resistance and the Giants Brigades.

Retreating units abandoned American-made Oshkosh M-ATVs, armored vehicles, and artillery.

This haul builds on a long record of captured hardware from earlier campaigns, including the 2019 “Victory from God” operation near Najran where Ansarallah displayed small arms and armored vehicles.

Washington’s arms sales and backing for Riyadh and Tel Aviv have repeatedly collided with realities on the ground.

Years of heavy spending and mercenary deployments have not secured Yemen for Saudi Arabia. Instead, expensive equipment kept flowing into fighting that ended in retreat, handing Sanaa more stockpiles while Riyadh absorbed another embarrassing blow.

The captured stockpiles also sit against a devastating civilian toll.

Since Saudi Arabia launched its war on Yemen in 2015, United Nations estimates have linked the conflict and resulting blockade to more than 377,000 deaths, millions displaced, and widespread hunger, with renewed fighting since August 2026 displacing over 360,000 more Yemenis.

Human rights monitors have repeatedly documented how U.S., British, and other Western weapons, intelligence, and logistical backing enabled coalition airstrikes on homes, hospitals, markets, and transport routes.

Years of Western arms flows have prolonged one of the world’s worst humanitarian emergencies while leaving vast quantities of hardware scattered across Yemen’s battlefields.