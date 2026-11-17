TEHRAN – In a historic victory, the Yemeni Armed Forces consolidated control over a large swath of southern Yemen.

The battlefield advances also enabled the YAF to seize large numbers of military vehicles, including some U.S.-made, along with substantial quantities of weapons and ammunition. The Saudi-backed forces abandoned this equipment at the positions and military camps they fled.

Officials in Sanaa have said this milestone would not have been possible without the determination and resilience of the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), the Yemeni people, and their ability to sustain the fight despite the disadvantages and the imbalance of military power.

The YAF advance unfolded on three connected axes. In the west, forces pushed along the Red Sea coast from the Bab al-Mandab district and Dhubab in Taiz.

Inland, they moved through Wazi’iya and the Kahboub mountains toward al-Maqatira in Lahj. In the south, they advanced along the Gulf of Aden coast from al-Mudaraba to Khor Umaira and the Kharrz mountains.

The result was a linked coastal corridor stretching from Bab al-Mandab to Khor Umaira, with Saudi-backed forces fleeing toward Aden. The siege on the YAF at Bab al-Mandab and Mayun Island was broken by removing the pincers at Dhubab in the north and Kahboub in the east.

The Sanaa government forces there had been squeezed between Saudi-backed mobilizations at Dhubab airport to the north and others advancing from Lahj toward Kahboub to the east; breaking the siege ended that encirclement and reconnected them to the newly captured coastal corridor.

Losses by Saudi-backed forces were recorded across the entire theater of operations.

Initial footage released by Yemen’s military media offered a glimpse of the losses suffered. The footage showed that neither the scale of the Saudi military deployment nor the extensive air cover provided for it could secure victory.

Once again, the battle demonstrated that Saudi air power and shock-and-awe tactics are no longer enough to determine territorial control or impose a new reality. The YAF demonstrated this on the ground.

Saudi-backed forces lost their positions and rear supply lines along the coastlines, forcing them to retreat toward Aden under the guise of “redeployment.”

According to military experts and analysts, the latest battlefield advances enabled the YAF to capture more than 3,000 square kilometers.

Overall, the victory allowed Sanaa to consolidate control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the vital maritime gateway linking the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and separating Asia from Africa.

It is one of the most strategically important chokepoints in the conflict.

Messages undermine attempts to divide

The Saudis had sought to turn the civilian population of southern Yemen against the Sanaa government and drag them into the war, potentially bringing the conflict to their own doorstep.

This helps explain why Sanaa’s leaders have made a concerted effort to reassure residents of the southern governorates in the immediate aftermath of this strategic victory.

The government’s highest political, military, and administrative authorities issued a series of messages reassuring the people of the southern governorates, regardless of their political, social, or religious backgrounds.

They stressed that “the people of the southern governorates are not targets of the YAF; they are our family, brothers, and our partners in the homeland and in our shared destiny.”

Sanaa also made clear that it had no intention of “advancing toward Aden or any other areas in the south.” At the same time, it called on southerners to stand “united alongside the YAF to expel the Saudi occupier and its forces” from all of Yemen.

It warned that it will not allow the “Saudi enemy to turn their southern regions into a launching pad for its aggression.”

There has been a sharp increase in Saudi Arabian air strikes targeting civilians in Yemen.

The Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday that the number of people injured in Saudi airstrikes targeting a factory in the Al-Thawra district of the capital Sanaa had risen to nine.

In a statement, the ministry pointed out that Saudi warplanes targeted a footwear and textile factory belonging to the Al-Yateem (orphans) Development Foundation in the neighborhood, injuring nine civilians and destroying the factory. The attack followed seven Saudi airstrikes on the site.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that another four Saudi airstrikes targeted the Bani Jarmouz area in the Bani Al-Harith district, north of Sanaa.

The Human Rights Commission in Sanaa condemned “the crime of the Saudi enemy targeting the footwear and textile factory in the residential Al-Nahda neighborhood of the Al-Thawra district in the capital, Sana’a.”

It said: “We hold Saudi Arabia fully responsible for this crime and for depriving every orphan of their source of livelihood. This crime will not be erased by the passage of time.”

Saudi warplanes also launched four airstrikes early Tuesday on the Al-Misrakh district in Taiz governorate.

YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Monday that Saudi warplanes had carried out 88 airstrikes on civilian sites across Sanaa, and three other governorates over 24 hours.

As Saudi Arabia continues airstrikes against civilian sites, residential homes, and essential infrastructure across Yemen, the YAF maintains that its legitimate response will continue through attacks targeting Saudi airports and vital facilities.

The latest geopolitical shift on the ground in Yemen has dealt a major blow to Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in its neighboring country.

It also carries a clear and powerful message: no foreign project can establish a lasting foothold in Yemen.