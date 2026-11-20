The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) targeted the financial district in the Saudi capital on Thursday. The attack on the Saudi hallmark came as YAF makes battlefield advances against the Saudi-backed forces inside Yemen.

The YAF struck Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper, which houses the headquarters of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund that finances the kingdom’s mega-projects in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative.

The attack shattered windows across seven to eight floors of the Public Investment Fund tower and bent sections of its metal façade, Alhurra reported.

It was the second time in less than two weeks that a YAF attack had damaged a prominent building in Riyadh’s financial district. The earlier strike on Nov. 8 targeted an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state-owned oil giant.

Saudi Civil Defense said in a statement that the tower was partly damaged but that there had been no injuries.

Entrances to the King Abdullah Financial District were closed on Thursday, and people were evacuated as ambulances and fire engines gathered at the scene.

The Saudi-led forces said in a statement that they had dealt with a “missile threat” launched by YAF toward Riyadh.

YAF has been firing missiles at Saudi airports and oil infrastructure since the war in Yemen resumed in July. The attacks have intensified following Saudi airstrikes in Yemen supporting military operations launched by its proxy forces.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that two Western officials have said Saudi officials now expect the confrontation with YAF to last as long as six months. A third source familiar with Saudi plans confirmed those accounts.

Riyadh’s campaign against YAF has two objectives: First, to prevent it from threatening Saudi territory and infrastructure. Second, to push back against YAF inside Yemen by increasing support for the kingdom’s allies. Securing the temporary capital, Aden, has now become a top priority for anti-YAF forces.

Yemen’s Saba news agency reported early Thursday that Saudi aircraft had carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

But developments on the battlefield are not going in Riyadh’s favor. The withdrawal of Saudi-backed forces on Sunday from areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait dealt a blow to Saudi Arabia. The next day, Saudi Arabia removed the commander of the anti-YAF forces from his post.

YAF’s strategy of reciprocal attacks



Meanwhile, YAF issued a statement on Friday announcing that Jeddah Port and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targets of if the kingdom carries out its threats to bomb Hudaydah port.

“We warn all employees and workers at these ports, as well as anyone in their vicinity, to evacuate immediately and stay away. We also call on all shipping companies to immediately remove their vessels from these ports,” YAF said in the statement.

It added, “The Yemeni Armed Forces warn all international airlines that Saudi airspace is unsafe, as it will become a theater of our operations in the coming hours, with the exception of the sacred airspace over Mecca and Medina.”

YAF also announced that it will target the Saudi Shuqaiq power plant in retaliation for the kingdom’s attacks on the Saada and Mokha power stations.

“In response to the Saudi enemy's attacks on the Saada and Mokha power stations, we announce that the Shuqaiq power plant will be a legitimate target for our forces in the coming hours. We warn its employees and workers to evacuate immediately and urge civilians to stay away from the facility.”

YAF also said it will target the financial center in King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia first intervened in the Yemen conflict in 2015, leading an Arab coalition to restore the Mansour al-Hadi government after YAF seized Sanaa and large parts of the country. The two sides reached a ceasefire in 2022 that held until the summer of this year.