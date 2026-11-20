The International Court of Justice’s finding that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya has sharpened attention on a separate case brought by South Africa against Israel over its war in Gaza. The judgment could prove relevant to how the court approaches some of the central legal questions in that case.

On Thursday, the ICJ held Myanmar responsible for genocide over its 2017 military campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority, which involved thousands of killings and widespread sexual violence, Arab Weekly reported.

Gambia brought the case seven years ago, with backing from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. It was the first time the ICJ had held a state responsible for genocide and the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court had found that genocide had taken place.

Myanmar and Israel have both rejected accusations that their military campaigns were intended to destroy a civilian population. Myanmar said its forces were pursuing Rohingya militants in a counterterrorism operation. Israel claims its offensive in Gaza targets Hamas rather than Palestinians as a group.

The New York Times said the Myanmar verdict had shed light on issues that could become significant in the proceedings against Israel. Janina Dill, an international humanitarian law expert at Oxford University, told the newspaper that the judgment had helped clarify some of the legal questions facing the court in South Africa’s case.

Yuval Shany, an international law expert at Hebrew University, told the New York Times that the majority’s reasoning might give judges in the Israel case more room to examine the wider circumstances surrounding military operations. That could strengthen South Africa’s arguments, he said.

In 2024, the ICJ issued a series of provisional orders requiring Israel to prevent genocidal acts and incitement and to take “all necessary and effective measures” to facilitate humanitarian assistance.

The case is continuing. Israel submitted its formal response to South Africa’s arguments in March, but the document has not been made public. South Africa has until November 2027 to file its reply, with Israel given until 2029 to submit a further response under the timetable set by the court.

“The court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children and attacked fleeing Rohingya,” presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said in reading the decision.

The panel found “that the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in Northern Rakhine State”.

Judges said the military carried out mass executions of men and boys, widespread rape and sexual violence against women, and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations.

The offensive drove at least 700,000 Rohingya from Buddhist-majority Myanmar. The court adopted a UN fact-finding mission estimate of at least 10,000 deaths, saying the figure was supported by the record.

The judgment said “the only reasonable inference that can explain Myanmar’s actions is an intention to destroy a substantial part of the protected group namely the Rohingya population in Northern Rakhine state”.

The ruling was the court’s first major decision in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 Genocide Convention. Legal experts are expected to examine it closely for its interpretation of state responsibility in cases involving alleged international crimes.

The judgment also found that Myanmar’s military actively spread hate speech targeting the Rohingya through Facebook, the country’s most popular social media platform at the time. Meta Platforms Inc has said it worked to block hate speech and assist UN investigators. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 191-page judgment also referred to a Reuters investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in Inn Din on September 7, 2017, and the subsequent arrest of two Reuters reporters, who were held for more than 500 days.

For the 1.2 million Rohingya forced into exile in Bangladesh’s sprawling Cox’s Bazar refugee settlement, the ruling was a moment of vindication. More than 1,000 people cheered as the verdict was broadcast on television, a prominent Rohingya campaigner said.

“For decades, the Burmese military tried to erase our identity, deny our existence, and dismiss our suffering,” said Wai Wai Nu, executive director of the Women’s Peace Network and a former political prisoner.

“By finding that Myanmar committed genocide, ordering a guarantee of non-repetition, and ordering restitution and compensation, the world’s highest court has permanently shattered that state-sponsored lie.”

Gambia called the decision “a historic day for international justice”.

The court said Myanmar must compensate the Rohingya for the violations, with the amount to be determined later. It must also allow the “safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar’s wrongful acts”.

The Rohingya still face struggles that the court cannot resolve, having lost everything. But the decision “will strengthen our efforts to return home,” said Sayed Ullah, a community representative in Cox’s Bazar.