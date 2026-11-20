TEHRAN- Thirteen international organizations have called for an independent, impartial investigation into the US-Israeli attack on Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, which killed 168 children and teachers, and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

In a joint statement issued on World Children’s Day (November 20), the organizations condemned 'double standards in the international community’s response to crimes against children,' stressing that victims’ rights must not depend on their nationality or the identity of the perpetrators.

The statement also cited more than 23,000 documented victims of terrorism in Iran, including 514 children under the age of 12, and called for accountability for both those directly responsible and their supporters.

