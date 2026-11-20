TEHRAN – Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and urged Muslim countries and the international community to take immediate and effective action to halt Israel’s ongoing crimes against Palestinians, end the blockade of Gaza and ensure accountability for those responsible.

In a post on his X account, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the OIC secretary-general to convene an emergency meeting of the organization's foreign ministers, describing the continuation of genocide, forced displacement and the obstruction of humanitarian assistance to Gaza as a disgrace to humanity.

"Gaza urgently needs action to lift the blockade and compel the Zionist regime to allow humanitarian aid to enter," Araghchi wrote, underscoring the need for a coordinated response by Islamic countries to the worsening humanitarian crisis.

The foreign minister's appeal came as Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation of Israel's continued attacks on Palestinians in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling for urgent international intervention and the prosecution of those responsible for war crimes and other international crimes.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the ministry also condemned attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, including the latest arson attack on Al-Dahiyah Mosque.

The statement described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, noting that extensive Israeli bombardments had reduced large parts of the territory to rubble, while displaced Palestinians were being denied even basic shelter against winter cold and rain. It also condemned Israeli military operations in central Gaza, warning that the continued offensive threatened further civilian casualties and intensified the genocidal campaign.

Iran's Foreign Ministry attributed the continuation of these crimes to the failure of international institutions to take effective action, arguing that political support for Israel, particularly from the United States, had emboldened the regime to persist in violating Palestinians' fundamental rights.

The ministry specifically pointed to the role of the United States and other countries supporting Israel, including Germany, which it identified as the regime's second-largest arms supplier, as well as Britain, France and Canada. It said their military, political and diplomatic support, alongside efforts to shield Israel from accountability, made them complicit in the crimes committed in Gaza.

The statement also emphasized the responsibility of all parties involved in the October 9, 2025, ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh to ensure an end to Israeli violations and protect Palestinian civilians.

Referring to the UN Charter and international law, the Foreign Ministry stressed that all governments have an obligation to support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and liberation from occupation, apartheid and colonialism.

It further called on countries to fulfill their obligations under the Genocide Convention and the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 by taking concrete measures to stop genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

The ministry also condemned the US administration's efforts to obstruct international accountability, particularly through sanctions and intimidation targeting International Criminal Court judges. It stressed that all countries have a responsibility to prosecute and punish Israeli leaders responsible for international crimes.

Reaffirming Iran's support for the Palestinian people until they achieve self-determination and establish an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital, the ministry called on the OIC and Muslim countries to mobilize their collective political and diplomatic capabilities, as well as those of other international institutions, to confront the genocide and bring an end to Israeli crimes.



