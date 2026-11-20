TEHRAN – A total of 47 Iranian universities are featured on the 17th edition of the GreenMetric World University Rankings 2026, up from 44 universities in 2025.

The 17th edition of the rankings showcases 2016 institutions across 110 countries, making it the largest global university ranking system dedicated to assessing institutional sustainability performance. In 2026, the ranking was renamed the UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings.

Razi University of Kermanshah, with a total score of 8,4485, ranked first in Iran and 79th in the region, and 143rd worldwide; in 2025, it ranked 147th. Tarbiat Modares University, with a global ranking of 160, is placed 93 in the region, and second in the country. University of Kashan is placed third in the country, 100th in the region. It ranked 172 globally.

Alzahra University (202), University of Zanjan (452), Kashan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services (454), University of Mohaqeq Ardabili (524), Zanjan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services (573), University of Birjand (854), and Yazd University (884) are ranked fourth to tenth.

This year, a new theme has been introduced, “Advancing Sustainable Campuses through Governance, Digitalization, and Integrated Performance.” It will continue to encourage greater participation from universities worldwide, fostering a collective commitment to building sustainable campuses for the future.

Universitas Indonesia (UI) initiated a world university ranking in 2010, known through 2025 as the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, to measure universities’ sustainability efforts. It was designed as an online survey to capture sustainability policies and programs implemented by universities across the globe.

The ranking is broadly based on the conceptual framework of Environment, Economy, and Equity. Its categories, indicators, and weightings are intended to be relevant to a wide range of stakeholders while minimizing bias as much as possible. Data collection and submission are designed to be relatively straightforward and typically require a reasonable amount of staff time.

In the 2010 edition, 95 universities from 35 countries participated: 18 from America, 35 from Europe, 40 from Asia, and two from Australia. In the 2025 edition, 1,745 universities from 105 countries participated.

This growth reflects the global recognition of the UI GreenMetric as a pioneering sustainability-focused university ranking.

Starting in 2026, the ranking was renamed the UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings. The theme for 2026 is “Advancing Sustainable Campuses through Governance, Digitalization, and Integrated Performance.” This highlights how universities strengthen sustainability through effective governance structures, transparent leadership, and accountable policies.

UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings evaluates university policies and performance using the following seven categories:

Setting and Infrastructure (11 percent), Energy and Climate change (20 percent), Waste (17 percent), Water (11 percent), Transportation (17 percent), Education and Research (13 percent), and Governance and Digitalization (11 percent).

Recent rankings

The 2026 Leiden Ranking Traditional Edition has included 45 Iranian universities among the top 1,618 universities worldwide.

In 2025, 48 Iranian universities were included, placing the country first among Islamic nations in terms of the number of universities for the second consecutive year.

The University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 182), Tehran University of Medical Sciences (230), and Iran University of Science and Technology (388) are ranked first to third in the country.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (390), Tarbiat Modares University, Amirkabir University of Technology, University of Tabriz, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, and Tabriz University of Medical Sciences are placed fourth to tenth, respectively.

Leiden Ranking Open Edition has included 80 Iranian universities. Tehran University of Medical Sciences is placed first in the country (ranking 154 globally), followed by University of Tehran (172), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (316), Iran University of Science and Technology (431), Tarbiat Modares University (440) are the top five universities in the country.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Ranking has included 50 Iranian universities in the list of top universities in 2027, up from 48 universities in 2026.

University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 114, ranks first among Iranian universities, Mehr news agency reported.

Sharif University of Technology (ranking 130 globally) and Amirkabir University of Technology (ranking 191 globally), Iran University of Science and Technology (192), Shahid Beheshti University (232), Isfahan University of Technology (244), University of Tabriz (254), Shiraz University (303), K.N. Toosi University of Technology (343), Babol Noshirvani University of Technology (355), and Shiraz University of Technology (359) are ranked second to tenth.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 placed 75 Iranian universities among the top institutions.

The 2027 rankings include 2,297 institutions from 118 countries and territories. There are 106 new entries compared with last year.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Iran University of Science and Technology, and Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences are the top universities in the country with a global ranking of 401-450.

Sharif University of Technology and University of Tehran are placed second, ranking 401-500 globally.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (501-550), Shiraz University of Technology (551-600), and Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (651-700) are placed third to fifth.

Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) has evaluated Iranian institutions across 33 out of 57 academic subjects in the fields of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, and Social Sciences.

Iranian universities had better performance in Engineering and Medical Sciences with 70 and 24 subjects, respectively.

The Round University Ranking (RUR) 2026 has placed 41 Iranian universities among the world’s top universities, up from 36 in 2025.

This year’s ranking includes 1,313 universities from 99 countries, providing one of the most comprehensive views of institutional performance across the global higher education landscape.

The Islamic Azad University, ranked 90 globally (up from 93 in 2025), ranks first in the country.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks (119), University of Tehran (180), Iran University of Science and Technology (235), Sharif University of Technology (271), Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (323), University of Tabriz (375), Isfahan University of Technology (441), Shahid Beheshti University (457), and K.N. Toosi University of Technology (505), rank second to tenth.

Based on the Teaching Ranking dimension, Islamic Azad University, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, and University of Tehran are placed first to third, with global rankings of 22, 48, and 109, respectively.

In the Research Ranking dimension, Iran University of Science and Technology (146), Sharif University of Technology (151), and Islamic Azad University (189) are the top three universities in the country.

In the International Diversity Ranking dimension, Islamic Azad University, with a global ranking of 313, is placed first, followed by University of Religions and Denomination (579), and Imam Hossein University (608).

In the Financial Sustainability Ranking dimension, Imam Hossein University (161), Iran University of Science and Technology (237), and Baqir al-Olum University rank first to third.

Shanghai University ranking 2026 has placed six Iranian universities among the top 1,000 institutions worldwide, unchanged compared to the past year. In total, more than 2500 universities are ranked, and the best 1000 are published.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 501-600, are jointly placed first in the country, IRNA reported.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, and Tarbiat Modares University rank third to sixth, respectively.

MT/MG