TEHRAN - History was made on Thursday at the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026 as Alireza Beiranvand became the first goalkeeper ever to be crowned the AFC Player of the Year.

The Iran custodian fended off competition from Saudi Arabian duo Feras Al Brikan and Salem Al Dawsari to land the top honor at the Aksra Theatre King Power, which hosted the 30th edition of the gala.

Beiranvand, who was nominated for a second time after 2019 and is only the second goalkeeping nominee after Saudi Arabian Mohamed Al Deayea (1996), is the fifth Iran player to claim the accolade after Khodadad Azizi (1996), Ali Daei (1999), Mehdi Mahdavikia (2003) and Ali Karimi (2004).

The 34-year-old shone on the biggest stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026, making a total of 15 saves as the Central Asians missed out on progress from the Group Stage in heartbreaking fashion via goal difference. In particular, the custodian reminded everyone of his world-class abilities with an outrageous point-blank stop to foil Maxim De Cuyper during the 0-0 draw against Belgium – one of seven saves in a Player of the Match performance.

On the club front, the 1.95m-tall shot-stopper was ever-present for Tractor FC in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26. Back in the competition for the first time since 2021, Beiranvand kept five clean sheets in nine matches to help the Tabriz-based side reach the Round of 16 and equal their best-ever finish. Domestically, he only missed three games as Tractor finished second in the league to seal a second consecutive direct qualification for the AFC Champions League Elite.

Beiranvand has kept 39 clean sheets in 90 appearances for Team Melli and is their most-capped goalkeeper.