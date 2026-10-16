Jafari and Beiranvand nominated for AFC Awards Bangkok 2026

TEHRAN – Marzieh Jafari and Alireza Beiranvand from Iran have been nominated for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Awards Bangkok 2026.

A glittering list of nominees was revealed by the AFC for the ceremony, which is slated to take place on Nov. 19.

The 30th edition of the star-studded ceremony will be staged in Thailand for a second time since its capital city first played host in 2017, with the intricate Aksra Theatre King Power to serve as the venue once again.

Jafari and Park Youn-jeong each vie for a second win in the AFC Coach of the Year (Women) prize with Ma Xiaoxu. Jafari helped Bam Khatoon qualify for the Group Stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2026/27.

She also had impressive performance with Iran’s women’s national football team.

Beiranvand, Feras Al Brikan and Salem Al Dawsari are in contention for the AFC Player of the Year trophy.

A stellar showing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 underlined Alireza Beiranvand’s world-class abilities as Iran narrowly missed out on the Round of 32 on goal difference. His nation’s most-capped custodian, he also enjoyed a solid club campaign by helping Tractor FC to the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16. This is the 34-year-old’s second nomination, after his first in 2019.

Also, Hossein Tayebi (Gohar Zamin [IRN] and IRN) and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi (Giti Pasand [IRN] and IRN) vie for the AFC Futsal Player of the Year with Muhammad Osamanmusa (Jimbee Cartagena [ESP] and THA).