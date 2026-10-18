Jafari: AFC nomination an honor for Iranian women’s football

TEHRAN - Marziyeh Jafari, head coach of Iran’s women’s national team and Bam Khatoon club, has been shortlisted among the three finalists for the AFC Women’s Coach of the Year award for the second consecutive year, describing the nomination as an honor for Iranian women’s football as a whole.

Jafari’s name has once again featured on the shortlist for the Asian Football Confederation’s annual awards. Having won the continent’s top women’s coaching accolade last year, she now has the opportunity to defend her title at the 2026 ceremony and add another milestone to an already impressive coaching career.

The nomination also carries a striking sense of déjà vu. On Oct. 16 last year, Jafari was named Asia’s best women’s coach in Riyadh. Exactly one year later, she has once again made the final three.

At last year’s ceremony, Jafari became the first Iranian woman to win the award. Twelve months after breaking new ground, she is now in contention to repeat that historic achievement.

Speaking exclusively to Tehran Times, Jafari said: “I have always said that this honor belongs to the whole of Iranian women’s football. Coaches and players have all worked incredibly hard, and their efforts have helped put our women’s football on the map.”

She added: “I am delighted to be nominated for the AFC Women’s Coach of the Year award, although I do not know what the future holds. At the moment, I am in charge of Khatoon Bam and also working with the women’s national team. I hope to do everything I can to help both teams achieve success.”

Jafari concluded by expressing her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported her along the way.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me on this journey,” she said.