Iran chamber, Uruguayan envoy discuss joint committee, market opportunities, private-sector co-op

TEHRAN- The head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) announced the follow-up on the formation of a joint Iran-Uruguay committee and the proposal to hold a webinar aimed at explaining the capacities of the Uruguayan and Latin American markets in Iran.

According to a Tuesday report from the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of the Iran Chamber, in a meeting with Beraldo Nicola, the Ambassador of Uruguay in Tehran, spoke about the economic and industrial capacities of the country and pointed to technical and engineering services, modern petrochemical, refining, and agricultural technologies as suitable fields for strengthening relations between the two countries.

Referring to the capacities and capabilities available in Iran, he considered the production of industrial parts and machinery such as loaders, tractors, and combines, the export of agricultural products, leather, shoes, and various pharmaceutical products to Uruguay as feasible, and added: "By relying on these same areas, we can develop the level of relations between the two countries, which is currently very limited."

The head of the Iran Chamber referred to the import of rice and meat from Uruguay to Iran and the export of urea, ammonia, and various fertilizers from Iran to Uruguay, and said: "In the past, such relations between Iran and Uruguay were ongoing, and today the revival of these exchanges must be taken into consideration, because we believe the conditions are prepared for defining the necessary mechanisms in this regard."

He announced the readiness of the Iran Chamber to strengthen relations between the two countries, pave the way for establishing relations between the economic actors of both sides, and the possibility of welcoming a trade delegation from Uruguay.

The head of the Iran Chamber pointed to the memorandum of understanding that was previously signed to establish a joint committee between Iran and Uruguay and described its implementation as effective in the path of economic relations between the two countries.

In another part of his remarks, Hassanzadeh spoke about the prevailing conditions in Iran and the region and emphasized: "The Islamic Republic of Iran, by emphasizing the preservation of values, has aimed at international communication with various countries and is not seeking war and conflict. The success and health of all nations are respected, and we do not defend or support illegal aggressions."

The head of the Iran Chamber drew attention to effective and continuous communication between the Uruguayan Embassy in Tehran and the Iran Chamber and added: "Through this, we can pursue the necessary coordination for communication between the economic actors of both sides in various fields."

Uruguay and Latin America: a suitable market for Iran's petrochemical products, various fertilizers, and plastics

Further, Belardo Nicola, the Ambassador of Uruguay in Tehran, pointed to the high level of culture, civilizational structure, and history of Iran and at the same time spoke about the importance of efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The Uruguayan Ambassador in Tehran, looking at the complex conditions in the region that have involved Iran, expressed hope that Iran would soon emerge from this situation with pride and that conditions would be provided for the development of relations.

He spoke about the interest of Uruguayan traders in cooperating with Iranian economic actors and added: "In line with this interest, we have examined the fields of cooperation. Of course, I must recall that Uruguay's economy moves with a focus on the private sector."

MA