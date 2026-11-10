Three-Month training program for “Jan-Fada-ye Iran” battalions begins at Javad Al-Aemmeh army base

TEHRAN- The first pre-basic training course for the “Jan-Fada” (Devotees of Iran) battalions has commenced at the Javad al-Aemmeh Training Center of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, with the aim of organizing and strengthening the capabilities of civilian volunteers prepared to defend the country. The opening ceremony was attended by the Iranian Army’s Deputy Commander for Training and Education, along with a number of senior commanders from the Army’s four branches.

The first pre-basic training course for the National Resistance Jan-Fada battalions is being held for the first time at a specialized Army training facility inside a military base. The three-month program is designed to familiarize civilian volunteers with basic military, defensive and emergency response skills.

This marks the first time that Jan-Fada training courses have been launched at a military facility. Three other centers had previously been inaugurated at Imam Hussein Square, Haft-e Tir Square and Tajrish Square in Tehran. These centers receive volunteers on a daily basis for training.

Speaking to Tehran Times about the new training program at the military facility, Brigadier General Mohammadreza Alian-Nejad, the Iranian Army’s Deputy Commander for Training and Education, explained that military bases generally provide more advanced and specialized training.

“Military bases are typically where personnel receive training in weapons and military equipment. Volunteers will be taught how to use individual firearms. Part of the program will also focus on physical fitness, while another section will cover emergency response and first aid. We will also provide introductory training in urban warfare,” he said.

Asked about public interest in the Jan-Fada training initiative, Alian-Nejad described the response as extremely positive.

“Public participation has been excellent. I usually visit the training centers in the city squares at different times of the day, and there are consistently large numbers of people gathered around the training facilities, waiting to take part in these courses,” he told Tehran Times.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Alian-Nejad highlighted Iran’s defense capabilities and the importance of human resources in strengthening national power.

He said that committed, religious and patriotic young people constitute one of the Islamic Republic’s most important national assets, adding that their willingness to defend the country and its territorial integrity is a valuable source of strength.

The Army deputy commander noted that the Iranian Army recruits and trains tens of thousands of people every year, including conscripts, non-commissioned officer cadets and university students.

He added that, following an order from the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, the military had also been assigned the responsibility of training volunteers who have chosen the title of Jan-Fada, equipping them with the skills required to contribute to the country's defense.

Alian-Nejad stressed that the Army would continue its training mission until the last Jan-Fada volunteer had received the necessary instruction. He added that various training programs had been developed in cooperation with the Basij Organization.

Outlining the main components of the programs, he said military and defensive skills, search and rescue, urban warfare, and familiarization with the use of military equipment and systems were among the subjects to be taught at Army training centers.

Distinguishing between preliminary and operational training, he explained that courses held at public squares and initial training centers were primarily introductory in nature. Training at Army bases, however, would take a more operational and combat-oriented approach to better prepare volunteers for their assigned responsibilities.

Alian-Nejad also announced the three facilities currently designated to carry out the Jan-Fada training mission in Tehran: the Javad al-Aemmeh Training Center, Imam Ali Officers' Academy and Shahid Shaban Commando Training Center. These facilities will undertake the training of volunteers as part of the Army's assigned mission.

First Jan-Fada Training Course at a Specialized Military Facility

Brigadier General Second Class Hossein Dadvand, commander of the Javad al-Aemmeh Non-Commissioned Officer Training Center, also spoke about the significance of holding the course at a military base.

He said that previous training sessions for Jan-Fada volunteers had been conducted in public squares and large urban spaces. The current program, however, marks the first time such training has been organized at a specialized military training facility.

According to Dadvand, the objective is to provide volunteers with theoretical instruction, practical skills and field training so that they can apply what they have learned when the country requires their assistance.

Outlining the training curriculum, he said the program includes search and rescue, self-aid and first aid for others, urban warfare, marksmanship, obstacle courses and confidence-building exercises.

He also pointed to the advantages of conducting the program at a military base, emphasizing that access to specialized facilities, equipment and training infrastructure allows for more comprehensive and effective instruction than is possible in public urban spaces.

A training official involved in the Jan-Fada initiative also told Tehran Times that various courses had been organized in cities across the country.

He noted that training programs for women were also being conducted on a regular basis.

According to the official, more than 30 million people have registered for the Jan-Fada initiative, with training programs currently underway.

“Public interest has been so overwhelming that no matter how much time and how many facilities we allocate to training Jan-Fada volunteers, we still cannot fully meet the demand. Much to the dismay of our adversaries, the participation of the Iranian people in Jan-Fada training programs has been remarkably high,” he said.

Organizing Volunteers for National Defense

The “Jan-Fada-ye Iran” campaign was launched with the aim of organizing and training civilian volunteers to contribute to the country's defense. Under the initiative, volunteers are organized into National Resistance Jan-Fada battalions and receive training at three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced.

Military and emergency response training, strengthening defensive preparedness and improving the capabilities of civilian volunteers are among the initiative's main objectives.

The launch of the first pre-basic training course at the Javad al-Aemmeh Training Center represents a step toward making greater use of the Iranian Army's training facilities and expertise to organize and equip civilian volunteers with the skills needed for national defense and emergency response.

