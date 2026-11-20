TEHRAN - After making history as the first-ever recipient from Iran last year, Marziyeh Jafari has now become only the second person to claim back-to-back AFC Coach of the Year (Women) accolades.

In taking home the honor at the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026 on Thursday evening, the 44-year-old follows in the footsteps of record seven-time winner Asako Takakura of Japan, who clinched the award between 2012-2015 and 2017-2019.

Jafari was recognized for achievements at both club and international level in 2025/26, where she served at the helm of Bam Khatoon FC and the Iran women’s national team.

She guided Bam Khatoon during the Group Stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League (AWCL) and also to a fifth straight league title and 12th overall – both records. That sealed a place in the Preliminary Stage of the AWCL 2026/27 edition, in which they have since successfully advanced to the Group Stage to chalk up a fifth Continental Finals appearance – the most of any women’s club in Asia.

A native of Bam who began her coaching journey at 17 and has been with Bam Khatoon since 2008, Jafari has brought success over to the global stage and led them at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. Having spearheaded their qualification for a second consecutive edition of the showpiece, she oversaw respectable performances from the Iranian Lionesses as they bowed out at the Group Stage.

She said: “I am very happy to win this title once again. This award highlights the potential of football in Iran, and I am confident that we can continue this momentum for years to come, as women’s football in our country still has so much more to achieve.”