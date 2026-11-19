TEHRAN - Iran opened their title defense by cruising 9-2 past Afghanistan in their AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Group B tie on Thursday.

Reza Dayeri netted a hat-trick for the four-time champions at the Ban Nam Khem Beach Arena as Afghanistan found themselves unable to match their opponents’ speed and attacking prowess.

Played under wet conditions, Iran skipper Mohammadali Hassanabad opened proceedings in the third minute, latching onto a pass from Mohammadpour and finishing with an overhead kick that rolled past a lunging Mohammad Osmani.

Sobhan Faleh then went past Osmani three minutes later and fired from the right before Reza Dayeri, off a lob by keeper Mohammad Dastan, headed in from the right to give Iran a three-goal lead heading into the second period.

Dayeri’s close-range overhead effort, which the Afghanistan keeper got a fingertip to, gave Iran goal number four in the 16th minute, with Hassanabad cracking the crossbar moments later.

Afghanistan found their first goal in the 21st minute, Qmid Homani’s strike hitting the right post, and Mohamad Bahaduri pouncing on the rebound.

Bahaduri netted again moments later with an overhead kick to reduce the deficit but Dayeri stretched Iran’s lead with an acrobatic effort to secure his hat-trick in the 23rd minute.

Baltork converted a penalty on the half-hour mark while Ali Mirshekari shrugged off two Afghanistan players two minutes later to direct his overhead effort into the left corner for goal number seven, the-afc.com reported.

Faleh directed Mirshekari’s attempt past Osmani in the 34th minute and keeper Mahdi Mirjalili closed the match with a strike into the top left corner.