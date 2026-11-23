TEHRAN - Iran underlined their title ambitions with a 7-2 win against Lebanon in their concluding AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Group B match on Monday.

The win capped a perfect group stage campaign for the defending champions, who will face the runners-up of Group C in the quarter-finals while second-placed Lebanon will meet Bahrain.

Mohammad Al Saleh tested Iran goalkeeper Mohammad Dastan in the opening minute but Lebanon would find the going tough after that.

Iran opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Movahed Mohammadpour’s overhead kick hit teammate Mahdi Shirmohammadi and landed over the goal line.

Reza Dayeri then hit the crossbar before Iran doubled their advantage in the sixth minute through Mohammadpour’s free-kick.

Lebanon custodian Ali Hallal had to be on his toes late in the first period, making back-to-back saves from overhead attempts from Saeid Piramoun and Sobhan Faleh but could do nothing to prevent Mohammad Masoumizadeh from adding to the score in the 12th minute, the-afc.com reported.

Lebanon showed more promise in attack in the second period with Al Saleh firing just over from a free-kick before Ahmad El Khatib forced a finger tip save from Mahdi Mirjalili.

Their improvements, however, yielded nothing with Iran adding to their tally in the 18th minute when Mohammadali Mokhtari tucked home a penalty past Mohamed Choker.

After several good saves from Choker early in the third period, Lebanon conceded again in the 27th minute as Mokhtari diverted home Dayeri’s overhead attempt.

Lebanon pulled a goal back via Haitham Fattal’s 29th minute penalty but Mirjalili restored Iran’s five-goal advantage with a wonderful volley a minute later.

Al Saleh got another back for Lebanon in the 32nd minute but again Iran found the right response with Masoumizadeh hitting the back of the net in the 35th minute to seal a third straight win for the four-time champions.