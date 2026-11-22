TEHRAN — Hundreds of displaced Palestinians gathered near the so-called Yellow Line in central Gaza on Saturday to protest Israeli air strikes and the demolition of their homes, six weeks after the first anniversary of the U.S.-backed “ceasefire” and with no sign that the line they live beside has stopped moving.

“More than 500 housing units have been destroyed in less than a month,” Mohammed Musleh, mayor of the Maghazi municipality, told Al Jazeera.

He called it “a systematic policy of gradual creeping displacement aimed at forcing residents out of their camp and destroying as many homes as possible.”

A line that keeps moving

The Yellow Line was meant to be a stopping point. Under Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, Israeli troops pulled back to it in October 2025, holding about 53 percent of Gaza, with further withdrawals to follow. None came.

In March, Israel sent aid agencies maps of a new “orange line” restricted zone beyond it, and Al Jazeera’s mapping now puts 65 percent of Gaza off limits.

Forensic Architecture found yellow markers set up to 940 meters past where Israel’s own maps showed the line, within weeks of the so-called truce.

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir has called it a “new border line.” The regime says its deployments there address direct threats from armed groups.

About 2.1 million people are packed behind the line, according to the UN. Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for Palestinians to leave Gaza. Analysts see a replay of the West Bank after 1967.

A ‘ceasefire’ that kills

Israeli attacks killed at least four Palestinians on Saturday, three of them when a drone hit a van delivering food aid to displaced people in Gaza City.

Strikes killed at least nine over 48 hours. Gaza’s Health Ministry counts 1,661 dead and 6,062 wounded since the truce began.

The toll stood at 451 in January and 1,488 at the one-year mark, so roughly 170 people have died in six weeks.

The Government Media Office has logged 6,233 Israeli violations and says only a third of agreed aid trucks have entered.

Winter on the rubble and Washington’s ‘peace’

The housing ministry says 350,000 families are homeless and 80 percent of homes destroyed. Floods wrecked tent shelters this month.

Civil Defense crews on Saturday recovered 129 bodies and remains from 39 destroyed buildings in Nuseirat, az-Zawayda and Deir el-Balah, closing a 53-day Red Cross-funded phase. Rami al-Aidi, the agency’s director in central Gaza, said 233 people had been reported missing under those buildings.

About 8,000 bodies remain across the enclave, half of them in Israeli-controlled areas, and recovery could take eight to ten years with current equipment. In December, the agency said it needed at least 20 bulldozers and 20 excavators.

Trump chairs the “Board of Peace,” which in July announced what he called a “historic” Hamas disarmament deal, with Israeli troops to withdraw in step with verification.

Four months on, residents of Maghazi are still waiting for a withdrawal. The demolitions came first. Critics have likened Trump’s role as chair to a colonial structure.