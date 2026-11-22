TEHRAN – A total of 623 children have been killed in the US-Israeli wars against Iran over the past 18 months, Ahmad Mousavi, vice president and head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, said on Sunday, describing the loss of so many young lives as an unacceptable tragedy for the international community.

“Over the past year and a half alone, a total of 7,200 people have been martyred in the 12-day and 40-day wars, including 623 innocent children. In today's world, the death of even a single child should be unacceptable to the international community. Why have so many innocent children had to lose their lives?” Mousavi said.

He stressed that the figure of 623 referred exclusively to children killed in the conflicts and did not include the large number of children wounded in the attacks.

Mousavi made the remarks at a ceremony marking Children's Day, held on Sunday morning in Tehran. The event brought together senior government officials and families who lost their children and teenagers in the Ramadan War.

Among those attending were Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Zahra Behrouz-Azar, and Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari.

Addressing the gathering, Behrouz-Azar also referred to the deaths of 623 children in the conflicts, describing them as precious young lives who represented Iran's hopes and were meant to shape the country's future.

“What happened to our children in the recently imposed wars was very bitter. Six hundred and twenty-three children — these precious young lives who were Iran's hope and were supposed to shape Iran's destiny — were martyred, and we lost them,” she said.

She emphasized that the human toll extended well beyond those killed, with many other children suffering injuries in the attacks.

Behrouz-Azar paid tribute to the children killed in Minab, including victims of attacks on Shajareh Tayyebeh and Rahpouyan schools, as well as those killed in Lamerd and other parts of the country during the 12-day war, the January events, and the 40-day war.

She also warned that the consequences of the conflicts and 'enemy terrorist actions' went beyond direct casualties, pointing to the additional hardship imposed on children by sanctions and economic pressure.

Sanctions, she said, had for years restricted access to essential medicines, particularly for children suffering from rare and serious illnesses. Patients with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), commonly known as butterfly disease, and children with blood disorders have faced difficulties obtaining some of the medicines they need.

The situation, she added, had been further aggravated by attacks on domestic pharmaceutical production facilities, which had seriously disrupted the manufacture and distribution of medicines required by patients.

Legal action over Minab school attack

Meanwhile, Ansari said legal cases had been filed in local courts in four European countries and the United States over the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab, the killing of children, and the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He said the proceedings were ongoing and would continue, adding that the Vice Presidency for Legal Affairs was working with the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs to pursue cases involving war crimes and document the attack on the Minab school.

Mohajerani: Children’s blood will guarantee Iran’s victory

Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani, addressing the ceremony, said the blood of children killed in the US-Israeli military campaign would strengthen Iran's resolve and guarantee its eventual victory.

She said each child killed at such a young age had become a symbol of both the suffering inflicted on Iran and the country's determination to withstand the aggression.

“The blood of these dear ones gave our combatants greater strength,” Mohajerani said, recounting a recent meeting with a group of Iranian military personnel.

“They said that when we want to fire, we clench our teeth and fire while remembering our martyred children,” she added.

“The blood of these dear ones is the essence of our combatants’ sense of honor, and it is self-evident that their blood will guarantee our victory,” she said.

Mohajerani also said media, economic, and military warfare were interconnected and aimed at undermining the resilience and psychological well-being of the Iranian people.

She praised media professionals for bringing the suffering of Iranian children and their families to international attention, calling for continued efforts to ensure their experiences are heard around the world.

She expressed hope that Iran would emerge victorious with its dignity intact and that justice would be served for the children killed in the conflicts.