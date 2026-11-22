TEHRAN – Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s comparison of a recent meeting with Chinese and Russian leaders to the 1945 Yalta Conference, saying the global balance of power has fundamentally changed and the United States is no longer the victorious power it once was.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Rezaei said Iran in 2026 was fundamentally different from the Iran of the 1943 Tehran Conference and the 1945 Yalta Conference. He added that the United States, too, was no longer the power it had been at the time, describing it as a defeated country rather than a victorious one.

“Iran in 2026 is not the Iran of the 1943 Tehran Conference or the 1945 Yalta Conference. Likewise, America in 2026 is not the America of that era and has become a defeated country rather than a victorious one in the war!” he wrote.

“The world has changed; the current world order cannot be restored to the past with old photographs,” Rezaei added.

His remarks came after Trump shared a graphic on his Truth Social platform drawing a parallel between himself, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Allied leaders who gathered at the Yalta Conference in February 1945.

Captioned “The Great Powers 1945, 2026,” the graphic juxtaposed the historic photograph of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin with an image of Trump, Xi and Putin following their recent summit in China.

Trump had also described his Thursday meeting with Xi and Putin in Shenzhen as “bigger than Yalta.”